Addverb Announces Partnership with PekaKroef in The Netherlands (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) - ZOETERMEER, The Netherlands, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Addverb, a globally renowned leader in robotics and warehouse automation, proudly Announces its Partnership with PekaKroef in Odiliapeel in the Netherlands. This Partnership represents a major step in automating PekaKroef's logistics operations by introducing a fully automated pallet warehouse for storage and Goods-to-Person order picking. Peka Kroef is a family business that specialises in fresh chilled potato products. Since 1970 they have been constantly pushing the boundaries of their products and production methods to provide their customers with even better service, which means even fresher, even easier and even tastier products. Addverb's cutting-edge automation technology is set to transform the logistics operations of PekaKroef.
