ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting | Air pollution linked to a decrease in IVF birth rate success new study shows

(Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/A pioneering, presented today at thein Amsterdam, has revealed that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) prior to the retrieval of oocytes during in vitro fertilisation (IVF) can reduce the odds of achieving a liveby almost 40%. Theanalysed PM10 exposure in the two weeks leading up to oocyte collection, finding that the odds of a lived by 38% when comparing the highest quartile of exposure to the lowest quartile. Conducted over an eight-year period in Perth, Australia, the research analysed 3,659 frozen embryo transfers from 1,836 patients. Theexamined air pollutant concentrations over four exposure periods prior to oocyte retrieval (24 hours, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and 3 months), with models created to account for co-exposures.