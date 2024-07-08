ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting: Air pollution linked to a decrease in IVF birth rate success, new study shows (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
A pioneering study, presented today at the ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam, has revealed that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) prior to the retrieval of oocytes during in vitro fertilisation (IVF) can reduce the odds of achieving a live birth by almost 40%. The study analysed PM10 exposure in the two weeks leading up to oocyte collection, finding that the odds of a live birth decreased by 38% when comparing the highest quartile of exposure to the lowest quartile. Conducted over an eight-year period in Perth, Australia, the research analysed 3,659 frozen embryo transfers from 1,836 patients. The study examined air pollutant concentrations over four exposure periods prior to oocyte retrieval (24 hours, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and 3 months), with models created to account for co-exposures.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
A pioneering study, presented today at the ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam, has revealed that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) prior to the retrieval of oocytes during in vitro fertilisation (IVF) can reduce the odds of achieving a live birth by almost 40%. The study analysed PM10 exposure in the two weeks leading up to oocyte collection, finding that the odds of a live birth decreased by 38% when comparing the highest quartile of exposure to the lowest quartile. Conducted over an eight-year period in Perth, Australia, the research analysed 3,659 frozen embryo transfers from 1,836 patients. The study examined air pollutant concentrations over four exposure periods prior to oocyte retrieval (24 hours, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and 3 months), with models created to account for co-exposures.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting: Air pollution linked to a decrease in IVF birth rate success, new study shows - A pioneering study, presented today at the ESHRE 40th annual Meeting in Amsterdam, has revealed that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) prior to the retrieval of oocytes during in vitro fertilis ... adnkronos
- New pill could make it easier for women to have a baby - The pill is the first of its kind and has already gone through safety checks in early studies - known as pre-clinical trials ... express.co.uk
- Pill could make it easier to have baby for women who are struggling - The pill, known as OXO-001 and created by Spanish biotech company Oxolife, is the first of its kind and had already gone through safety checks in early studies – known as pre-clinical trials. The new ... birminghammail.co.uk
Video ESHRE 40thVideo ESHRE 40th