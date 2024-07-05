Hisense Unveils New Tagline "Hisense, More Than a Brand" Marking Major Branding Initiative (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) QINGDAO, China, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Global home appliance and consumer electronics leader Hisense recently revealed its new Brand Tagline, "Hisense, More Than a Brand," Marking a significant new Branding Initiative during the UEFA EURO 2024™ matches. Recently, the new Tagline "Hisense, More Than a Brand" appeared together with the Brands of Hisense, ASKO, Gorenje on the pitch. This latest Brand enhancement underscores Hisense's unwavering commitment to establishing a strong global presence, reflected in the company's strategic sports marketing investments, and continued long-term football relationship as official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ in particular. In fact, Hisense's messaging has evolved along with their global ambitions and football sponsorships, progressing from "Hisense TV #2 GLOBALLY Hisense TV #1 IN CHINA" at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ to "Never Settle for No.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
