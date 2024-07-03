The People’s Voice e le morti in Portogallo

Leggi tutta la notizia su butac

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Un lettore ci segnala un post che rimanda a un articolo apparso sul web su un sito dal nome The. L’articolo condiviso titola: Once Praised for World’s Highest Vaccination Rate, Portugal Now Records Highest Excess Deaths E subito dopo spiega che quanto riportato è stato: Fact checked by TheCommunity In pratica si sono fatti il fact-checking da soli. Comodo. Il nome dell’autore dell’articolo, Baxter Dmitry, mi ricordava qualcosa, ma con BUTAC scrivo troppe cose per ricordarmi sempre e subito tutto. È bastata però una veloce ricerca per far riemergere che Baxter Dmitry è il nome dietro cui si celano la maggioranza degli articoli pubblicati da YourNewsWire, e Thenon è altro che lo stesso sito che ha cambiato nome.