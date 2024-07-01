Alys Rivers: chi è la Strega di Harrenhal e quali sono i suoi poteri in House of the Dragon (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Alys Rivers: chi è la Strega di Harrenhal e quali sono i suoi poteri in House of the Dragon La stagione 2, episodio 3 di House of the Dragon introduce al pubblico il personaggio di Alys Rivers, uno dei personaggi più mistici dell’universo fantasy della HBO. Il Trono di Spade è un fantasy a basso contenuto magico, in cui l’uso del potere magico è limitato rispetto a franchise come Harry Potter o The Witcher. La cronologia della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon si svolge circa 170 anni prima de Il Trono di Spade, ma la magia non ha più un ruolo prevalente nella società di Westeros ed è considerata già una questione di leggenda, nonostante l’abbondanza di draghi vivi all’epoca. Alys Rivers è tra i nuovi personaggi della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon e appare nell’episodio 3 all’arrivo di Daemon ad Harrenhal.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
