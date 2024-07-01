Alys Rivers | chi è la Strega di Harrenhal e quali sono i suoi poteri in House of the Dragon

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024): chi è ladiinof theLa stagione 2, episodio 3 diof theintroduce al pubblico il personaggio di, uno dei personaggi più mistici dell’universo fantasy della HBO. Il Trono di Spade è un fantasy a basso contenuto magico, in cui l’uso del potere magico è limitato rispetto a franchise come Harry Potter o The Witcher. La cronologia della seconda stagione diof thesi svolge circa 170 anni prima de Il Trono di Spade, ma la magia non ha più un ruolo prevalente nella società di Westeros ed è considerata già una questione di leggenda, nonostante l’abbondanza di draghi vivi all’epoca.è tra i nuovi personaggi della seconda stagione diof thee appare nell’episodio 3 all’arrivo di Daemon ad