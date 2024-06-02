Adele risponde ai commenti omofobi di un fan contro il Pride | Sei stupido? VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

(Di domenica 2 giugno 2024)non le manda a dire e questo è risaputo, ma nella serata di ieri la cantante inglese ha inaugurato ufficialmente ilMonth replicando ad uno degli spettatori del suo concerto a Las Vegas che sosteneva che ilfacesse “schifo”.goes off on audience member who yelled “sucks” at her concert tonight: “Did you come to my f*cking show and just say thatsucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024 Nelche potete vedere qui sopra, condiviso da un fan di uno dei concerti che l’artista sta tenendo durante la sua residency a Las Vegas,si rivolge direttamente ad una persona nel pubblico che continuava a urlare coseil