Adele risponde ai commenti omofobi di un fan contro il Pride: “Sei stupido?” (VIDEO) (Di domenica 2 giugno 2024) Adele non le manda a dire e questo è risaputo, ma nella serata di ieri la cantante inglese ha inaugurato ufficialmente il Pride Month replicando ad uno degli spettatori del suo concerto a Las Vegas che sosteneva che il Pride facesse “schifo”. Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight: “Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024 Nel VIDEO che potete vedere qui sopra, condiviso da un fan di uno dei concerti che l’artista sta tenendo durante la sua residency a Las Vegas, Adele si rivolge direttamente ad una persona nel pubblico che continuava a urlare cose contro il Pride.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietvNotizie su altre fonti
