Desperate Housewives: I Segreti di Wisteria Lane – Streaming (Di sabato 1 giugno 2024) Guarda ora tutti gli episodi completi della serie tv Desperate Housewives in Streaming gratis e in HD in italiano su Disney Plus. Con la possibilità di guardarla in Streaming online in abbonamento, noleggio, acquisto e con risoluzione in qualità SD, HD, 4K. Stagione 1 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 2 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 3 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 4 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 5 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 6 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 7 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Stagione 8 IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Disney Plus Guarda Ora Non disponibile Non disponibile Powered by Filmamo Autore: Marc CherryInterpreti e personaggi: Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis), Nicollette Sheridan (Edie Britt), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young, narratrice), James Denton (Mike Delfino), Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis)Musiche: Danny ElfmanStudio: Cherry Productions, ABC StudiosRete: ABCData di uscita: 3 ottobre 2004 – 13 maggio 2012Stagioni: 8Numero di episodi: 180Durata episodi: circa 43 minPaese: Stati UnitiDistribuzione: ABCStato: Conclusa TRAMA: Fairview, Wisteria Lane.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
