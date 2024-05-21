NASCAR, la regular season riprende da Charlotte con la notte più lunga dell’anno (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024)
Fine maggio coincide con la Coca-Cola 600, tradizionale evento valido per la NASCAR Cup Series che si disputerà presso il Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stiamo parlando della seconda competizione per importanza del calendario dopo la Daytona 500, tradizionale opening round che abbiamo commentato a febbraio. L’impianto di Concord ha la tradizionale metratura da 1 miglio e mezzo, le quattro pieghe hanno una pendenza di 24°. Le curve sono progressive, il circuito accoglie costantemente la Cup Series dal 1960.
Denny Hamlin (2022), Kyle Larson (2021), Brad Keselowski (2020), Kyle Busch (2018) e Austin Dillon (2017) sono i piloti ancora presenti in azione che hanno vinto almeno una volta all’interno dell‘America’s Home for Racing. Presente nel lunghissimo albo d’oro anche Martin Truex Jr (2016-2019), ex campione della categoria.
La competizione di domenica, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Notizie su altre fonti: nascar charlotte
NASCAR Power Rankings: Noah Gragson enters top five in post-All-Star rankings - nascar Power Rankings: Noah Gragson enters top five in post-All-Star rankings - There was a nascar long before Noah Gragson stepped behind the wheel of a racecar, much less made his debut in one of nascar's national touring series. But since he's been here, he's certainly made ... picks-s1.cbssports
Larson Gaining Notoriety Amongst Racing Community In Running Indy 500 - Larson Gaining Notoriety Amongst Racing Community In Running Indy 500 - Kyle Larson is one of the most versatile racing drivers in the world. His racing pedigree ensures that that statement is not hyperbole. wibc
NASCAR Power Rankings: Can anyone unseat Kyle Larson - nascar Power Rankings: Can anyone unseat Kyle Larson - nascar's version of its marathon comes Sunday night when the Cup Series drivers race for 600 miles (more if there's overtime) at charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET on FOX). With sophisticated ... foxsports