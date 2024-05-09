Fonte : fanpage di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Adrian Newey svela un punto debole della Red Bull e alimenta le speranze Ferrari: “Soluzione nel 2025” (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Adrian Newey ha rivelato di non essere del tutto soddisfatto della Red Bull RB20 con cui Verstappen e Perez corrono nel Mondiale di Formula 1 2024: l'ingegnere britannico ha svelato un problema di quella che è la sua ultima monoposto F1 creata per la squadra austriaca e che difficilmente si risolverà prima del suo addio definitivo. Una notizia che fa ben sperare le rivali compresa quella Ferrari alla quale si potrebbe unire nel 2025.
