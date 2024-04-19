Watchmen - Zack Snyder svela quale personaggio voleva interpretare Tom Cruise | Ma avevo già un altro attore

Watchmen, Zack Snyder svela quale personaggio voleva interpretare Tom Cruise: "Ma avevo già un altro attore" (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Tom Cruise voleva assolutamente essere nel cast del cinecomic Da tempo è noto che Tom Cruise è stato vicinissimo a entrare nel cast dell'adattamento di Watchmen di Zack Snyder, che ha recentemente confermato di aver incontrato Cruise per un ruolo, ma che la cosa non ha funzionato perché l'attore voleva interpretare un altro supereroe che era già stato assegnato. Parlando con Josh Horowitz al podcast Happy Sad Confused per promuovere Rebel Moon - Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice, Snyder ha confermato che voleva "Tom Cruise per Ozymandias", ma che "Tom voleva interpretare Rorschach". Snyder ha quindi aggiunti: ...
