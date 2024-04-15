Daily Crown | think tank Usa fa causa per ottenere documenti immigrazione Harry

Daily Crown: think tank Usa fa causa per ottenere documenti immigrazione Harry (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Washington, 15 apr. (Adnkronos) – La Heritage Foundation, think tank conservatore con sede a Washington, ha fatto causa al dipartimento per la Sicurezza Nazionale degli Stati Uniti per ottenere l’accesso ai documenti di immigrazione del principe Harry negli Usa. La fondazione chiede che il visto americano del duca di Sussex sia reso pubblico dopo le parole dell’ambasciatrice nel Regno Unito Jane Hartley, che in un’intervista a Sky News ha recentemente affermato che Harry non sarà mai espulso dagli Stati Uniti finché Joe Biden sarà presidente.In un documento di oltre 100 pagine, il think tank ha affermato che le osservazioni della Hartley sono “fuori dall’ordinario”, e ne ha fornito una trascrizione al giudice Carl ...
