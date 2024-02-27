News SSC Napoli | Calzona vuole la scossa | spunta la promessa fatta a De Laurentiis

News SSC Napoli, Calzona vuole la scossa: spunta la promessa fatta a De Laurentiis (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Nel mezzo di un cocente pari con il Cagliari e di una sfida chiave contro il Sassuolo, spunta la promessa di Calzona a De Laurentiis. Le ultime sul Napoli. Ha bisogno di cambiare sensibilmente pagina il Napoli di mister Calzona, che sotto la nuova gestione tecnica non ha fatto altro che totalizzare due pareggi. Se in merito all’1-1 maturato contro il Barcellona si è alluso però all’impresa, tutt’altro discorso è invece valso per la debacle all’ultimo secondo di Cagliari, in grado di condizionare sensibilmente la graduatoria partenopea. La classifica, ora, presenta non poche difficoltà per il Napoli alla vigilia di un match cardine contro il Sassuolo, prima del quale sarebbe addirittura arrivata una promessa da parte di ...
