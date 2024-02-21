Prime Target | il nuovo thriller AppleTV+ con Leo Woodall di One Day | trama e quando esce

Prime Target

Prime Target, il nuovo thriller AppleTV+ con Leo Woodall di One Day: trama e quando esce (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Dopo il successo di One Day su Netflix, Leo Woodall è pronto a debuttare in un nuovo ruolo drammatico su AppleTV+ con la serie Prime Target. Si tratta di un thriller di otto episodi che vedrà come protagonista il vincitore del SAG Award Leo Woodall che abbiamo già apprezzato in One Day e in The...
