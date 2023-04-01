Da Twitter – Bori Fati: “Ansu non accetterebbe di andare al Real Madrid, non metterò Ansu dove lui… (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) Bori Fati: “Ansu non accetterebbe di andare al Real Madrid, non metterò Ansu dove non vuole essere” #FCB “Non parlerò mai male del Real, sono tifoso del Barça, ma non sai mai cosa succede. E poi se succede, ricorderai le mie parole di 15 anni prima!”. pic.Twitter.com/GrKKsP0a4m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 29 marzo 2023 Source by Fabrizio Romano L'articolo proviene da JustCalcio.com. Leggi su justcalcio
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... MaduekweMichael : Bori fati - urn1231 : Barça pattern: Ansu/Bori Fati issue??Messi is coming back. Looks like they are gonna sell Ansu Fati ??. - _ro4it : @don_Raphina @ManagingBarca @CatalunyaRadio Me to bori fati - _ro4it : @Madridista22120 @M_keno11 @unkookiee @CFC_Dale5_2 @elonmusk Me to bori fati - Anniesmell_Bori : RT @prwolverine: Volleyball canino -
I carri armati occidentali sono arrivati in Ucraina. Reznikov: «meraviglioso» Agenparl
Man Utd takeover LIVE: Rashford rubbishes 500k claims, De Gea REJECTS contract offer, Fati transfer TWISTMANCHESTER UNITED talisman Marcus Rashford has rubbished claims that he is seeking £500,000-per-week to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Rashford, 25, took to Twitter to say: “Just ...
Ansu Fati's father hits out at Barcelona in explosive interview, wants his son to leaveAnsu Fati's father, Bori, has sensationally slammed Barcelona and bemoaned the lack of game-time for his son in an explosive interview. The 20-year-old has played 38 games in all competitions this ...
Twitter BoriSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Twitter Bori