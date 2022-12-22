Arçelik Once Again Secures Highest Score in the DHP Household Durables Industry in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022)'sefforts awardedaccolade for the sixth year running ISTANBUL, Dec. 22,/PRNewswire/A.?. (IST: ARCLK) (""), theleading consumerand electronics manufacturer,d 87/100 (date: October 21) in theS&P(CSM), an independent evaluation of the world's largest companies that assesses theirperformance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. The company also achieved theout of 46 companies assessed in the DHP ...