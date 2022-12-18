Marvel Snap | i migliori deck per neofiti e non

Leggi su tuttotek

(Di domenica 18 dicembre 2022) In questa nuova guida vi elencheremo alcuni deidiadatti sia aiche ai giocatori più esperti Per riuscire a sconfiggere igiocatori diè ovviamente necessario utilizzare un buon. Con tutte le carte presenti nel gioco però alcuni giocatori potrebbero avere delle difficoltà a sceglierne solo dodici per il proprio mazzo. Per aiutare i più indecisi abbiamo quindi deciso di scrivere questa guida, dove potrete trovare ida creare su Mavel. Mazzo scoperta –: iIniziamo il nostro elenco con uno dei ...