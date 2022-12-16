Pokémon annuncia nuovi personaggi e nuova trama per la serie animata HOOK annuncia The Magical Mixture MillRED BULL INDIE FORGE - i vincitoriContinuano le offerte NVIDIA Peppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo a marzo DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER nel nuovo trailerFESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE Ultime Blog

IDENTIFLIGHT TO PROTECT AVIAN WILDLIFE FROM TURBINE COLLISIONS AT MASDAR WIND FARM IN UZBEKISTAN

IDENTIFLIGHT PROTECT
IDENTIFLIGHT TO PROTECT AVIAN WILDLIFE FROM TURBINE COLLISIONS AT MASDAR WIND FARM IN UZBEKISTAN - MASDAR's 500-megawatt Zarafshan WIND FARM will be the largest renewables project in Central Asia LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

IDENTIFLIGHT® is pleased to announce that the IDENTIFLIGHT AVIAN detection technology will be utilized throughout a WIND FARM development in Zarafshan, UZBEKISTAN. The 500-megawatt WIND project will be UZBEKISTAN's first utility-scale WIND FARM and the largest renewables project in Central Asia. IDENTIFLIGHT will provide 74 units for coverage for the entire WIND FARM, PROTECTing 12 AVIAN species, including species of endangered Old World ...
IdentiFlight to protect wildlife at wind farm in Uzbekistan

IdentiFlight has announced that the IdentiFlight avian detection technology will be utilised throughout a 500MW wind farm development in Zarafshan, Uzbekistan.   IdentiFlight will provide 74 units for ...

