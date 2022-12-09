Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year' s ECCSA' s Awards

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service. The longest-running and most prominentprogramme in Europe announced's winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations.was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service.soared to success after winningfor Best BPO Partnership (Large), and Best Approach to Diversity and Inclusion. Over the past 4s, the CX giant has collected more than 30, demonstrating its consistency and cementing them as an undisputable leading business in Europe. The Highly Commended award for Best ...