Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year's ECCSA's Awards (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Teleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent Awards programme in Europe announced This Year's winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations. Teleperformance was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service. Teleperformance soared to success after winning Gold for Best BPO Partnership (Large), and Best Approach to Diversity and Inclusion. Over the past 4 Years, the CX giant has collected more than 30 ECCSA Awards, demonstrating its consistency and cementing them as an undisputable leading business in Europe. The Highly Commended award for Best ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Teleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent Awards programme in Europe announced This Year's winners in front of more than 1,200 guests from 32 nations. Teleperformance was honoured with a total of 8 prizes for excellence in customer service. Teleperformance soared to success after winning Gold for Best BPO Partnership (Large), and Best Approach to Diversity and Inclusion. Over the past 4 Years, the CX giant has collected more than 30 ECCSA Awards, demonstrating its consistency and cementing them as an undisputable leading business in Europe. The Highly Commended award for Best ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year's ECCSA's Awards... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/teleperformance - brings - home - the - gold - at - this - years - eccsas - awards - 301698476.html
Wolters Kluwer earns Category Leader rankings in two major Chartis Research industry reports... Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience ...for Life Sciences Business Wire Business Wire - 7 Dicembre 2022 This strategic partnership brings next - ... Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year's ECCSA's Awards – Padovanews Padova News
Teleperformance Brings Home The Gold at This Year’s ECCSA’s AwardsTeleperformance takes the top spot in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards. The longest-running and most prominent awards programme in Europe announced this year’s winners in front ...
Global Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market to 2031 - Featuring Alipay, Amazon Payments, American Express and Apple Among OthersThe "Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market By Type, By Payment Type, By Age Group, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ...
Teleperformance BringsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Teleperformance Brings