Do you remember? Se Inzaghi studiasse il Triplete… (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) Il campionato è fermo e si è un po’ attenuato – logicamente – il dibattito su una Serie A che sta vedendo il Napoli monopolizzare il torneo e ha accumulato un vantaggio cospicuo: 8 punti sul Milan, 2 in più sulla Juventus, addirittura 11 su Inter e Lazio. Il morale delle inseguitrici è diverso e tutte sono accomunate da una consapevolezza: se la squadra di Spalletti non rallenta, i giochi potrebbero anche chiudersi in anticipo. Ma proprio la ripresa presenta un Inter-Napoli che potrebbe riaprire tutto. E in caso di vittoria nerazzurra, al di là dei concreti ed immediati effetti in classifica, potrebbe far considerare Inzaghi come il principale grande antagonista. Partendo da una semplice constatazione: l’Inter sarebbe la prima squadra a battere il Napoli, un’impresa in Italia ancora non riuscita a nessuno e perciò potenzialmente generatrice di grande autostima. ...Leggi su calcionews24
Do you remember? Palo di Alex Sandro - rigore di CR7 (prima di Qatar2022)
Do you remember? Perisic - lotta tra Napoli e Juve
Do you remember? Il Toro a Roma come nel 1976
Do you remember? Juve Lazio - la regola del 3-0
Do you remember? Berardi dal Sassuolo alla Juve
Do you remember? Inter - chiamate Bologna 6-1 6-1
Do you remember Se Inzaghi studiasse il Triplete...Il campionato è fermo e si è un po' attenuato ...
The resolution is too much if they want to negotiateMoreover, we should remember that Ukraine can fight with only one hand. Western aid arrives only if ... Canfora said big lies about Ukraine In my younger days, elders said you are a revolutionary at 18, ... Do you remember Se Inzaghi studiasse il Triplete… Calcio News 24
From Suella Braverman to the ERG, Rishi Sunak has shown money can’t buy you gutsHave you become a gori (white woman ... No courage possibly, no real conviction either, but a deep attachment to power. Remember those cringing moments when Sunak pretended to fill a car (not his) ...
Why I was never nominated for parent of the centuryFunny, but I remember when they were young. Shamus, now 25, had issues with his ears always plugging up, causing him pain – which he would wake up in the night crying and feverish. Tubes in his ear ...
you rememberSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : you remember