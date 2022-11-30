Marvel's Midnight Suns - Trailer di lancioSYNCED in Open Beta dal 10 dicembreGotham Knights: nuovo aggiornamento gratuitoNintendo Switch Sports - Arriva il GolfRed Dead Online: Bonus per Cacciatori di Taglie e la discesa dello ...Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL presenta il torneo europeo Challenger CupPortal con RTX: disponibile dall'8 dicembreEvento Modern Warfare FC | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone ...Rocco Giocattoli lancia i nuovi giochi da tavolo della linea Giocoro’Idee regalo per un Natale tecnologicoUltime Blog

Do you remember? Se Inzaghi studiasse il Triplete… (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) Il campionato è fermo e si è un po’ attenuato – logicamente – il dibattito su una Serie A che sta vedendo il Napoli monopolizzare il torneo e ha accumulato un vantaggio cospicuo: 8 punti sul Milan, 2 in più sulla Juventus, addirittura 11 su Inter e Lazio. Il morale delle inseguitrici è diverso e tutte sono accomunate da una consapevolezza: se la squadra di Spalletti non rallenta, i giochi potrebbero anche chiudersi in anticipo. Ma proprio la ripresa presenta un Inter-Napoli che potrebbe riaprire tutto. E in caso di vittoria  nerazzurra, al di là dei concreti ed immediati effetti in classifica, potrebbe far considerare Inzaghi come il principale grande antagonista. Partendo da una semplice constatazione: l’Inter sarebbe la prima squadra a battere il Napoli, un’impresa in Italia ancora non riuscita a nessuno e perciò potenzialmente generatrice di grande autostima. ...
