Do you remember Se Inzaghi studiasse il Triplete...

(Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) Il campionato è fermo e si è un po’ attenuato – logicamente – il dibattito su una Serie A che sta vedendo il Napoli monopolizzare il torneo e ha accumulato un vantaggio cospicuo: 8 punti sul Milan, 2 in più sulla Juventus, addirittura 11 su Inter e Lazio. Il morale delle inseguitrici è diverso e tutte sono accomunate da una consapevolezza: se la squadra di Spalletti non rallenta, i giochi potrebbero anche chiudersi in anticipo. Ma proprio la ripresa presenta un Inter-Napoli che potrebbe riaprire tutto. E in caso di vittoria nerazzurra, al di là dei concreti ed immediati effetti in classifica, potrebbe far considerarecome il principale grande antagonista. Partendo da una semplice constatazione: l’Inter sarebbe la prima squadra a battere il Napoli, un’impresa in Italia ancora non riuscita a nessuno e perciò potenzialmente generatrice di grande autostima. ...