Equal Pay Day | nell' Ue le donne sono pagate il 13% in meno degli uomini

Equal Pay
Equal Pay Day: nell'Ue le donne sono pagate il 13% in meno degli uomini (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Le donne lavorano un mese e mezzo gratis ed è per questo che l'Unione Europea ha istituito per il 2022 il 15 novembre come Equal pay day: la giornata del pagamento equo e uguale per tutti che ancora non c'è
