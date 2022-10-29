FIFA+ releases Season 1 of ground-breaking docuseries Captains, intimately following six iconic team Captains on their journey towards FIFA World Cup™ qualification (Di sabato 29 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, FIFA+ has today released the newest and most ambitious Original on the platform so far, Captains, a genre-shifting, behind-the-scenes docuseries of some of World football's biggest names in their most challenging moments. Featuring eight episodes published exclusively on FIFA+ and then Netflix, Captains: Season 1 intimately follows icons from around the World, including Brazil'sThiago Silva, Croatia'sLuka Modric, and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as they attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FIFA releases second edition of women's league, club football reportThe second edition of Setting the Pace, a benchmarking report of women's league and club football around the world, was released by the sport's world governing body FIFA on Friday. The report collects ...
Canada Soccer releases statement on workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host QatarCanada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
