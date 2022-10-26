Lucy si calibra con la Terra (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Questa immagine della Terra, ripresa da una distanza di 620.000 chilometri, è stata ripresa dalla navicella spaziale della NASA Lucy, durante una sequenza di calibrazione. Leggi su aliveuniverse.today
Lucy si calibra con la TerraPer raggiungerli, Lucy ha bisogni di tre gravity assist dalla Terra L'immagine in apertura è un ritaglio che fa parte di una vista più ampia che include anche la Luna ed è stata scattata con il ... Lucy si calibra con la Terra Alive Universe Today
NASA's Lucy Probe Shows The Vast Space Between Us And The MoonThe Moon is there. NASA's Lucy probe, a mission to a group of asteroids near Jupiter, snapped this photo as it zoomed past Earth on October 13. Not many spacecraft get this perspective of our planet ...
A mind-boggling photo from NASA's Lucy probe shows how far the moon is from Earth. Can you spot itNASA's Lucy spacecraft snapped a rare photo of Earth and the moon together. The moon is farther and fainter than you might think. Let's find it.
Lucy calibraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lucy calibra