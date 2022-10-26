LEGO STAR WARS LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER GALACTIC EDITION - TRAILERThe Witcher verrà rifatto da zeroMario + Rabbids Pparks of Hope al Lucca Comics & GamesWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - patch pre-espansione disponibileShadow: disponibile oggi il Power Update per il Cloud gamingFESTEGGIARE HALLOWEEN IN VR CON META QUEST 2Halloween da Brividi in Overwatch 2WO LONG: LA DINASTIA CADUTA ARRIVA A MARZO 2023Italian Esports Awards, tutti i vincitori dell 2022Yoshitaka Amano - Tra arte, anime e videogamesUltime Blog

Lucy si calibra con la Terra (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Questa immagine della Terra, ripresa da una distanza di 620.000 chilometri, è stata ripresa dalla navicella spaziale della NASA Lucy, durante una sequenza di calibrazione.
Per raggiungerli, Lucy ha bisogni di tre gravity assist dalla Terra L'immagine in apertura è un ritaglio che fa parte di una vista più ampia che include anche la Luna ed è stata scattata con il ... Lucy si calibra con la Terra  Alive Universe Today

NASA's Lucy Probe Shows The Vast Space Between Us And The Moon

The Moon is there. NASA's Lucy probe, a mission to a group of asteroids near Jupiter, snapped this photo as it zoomed past Earth on October 13. Not many spacecraft get this perspective of our planet ...

A mind-boggling photo from NASA's Lucy probe shows how far the moon is from Earth. Can you spot it

NASA's Lucy spacecraft snapped a rare photo of Earth and the moon together. The moon is farther and fainter than you might think. Let's find it.
