bauma 2022 | XCMG' s Largest Overseas Product Lineup to Date Showcases New Energy Construction Efforts

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) MUNICH, Oct. 24,/PRNewswire/(SHE: 000425) opened itsexhibition toaton October 24 in Munich, Germany, featuring aof nearly 50equipments and core components with 41 span-new models debut at the show, which are all customized for European market.is at booths FS.1005/4, FS.1105/2 AND FS.1105/7 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München. Liu Jiansen, Vice President ofand General Manager of theImport and Export Co., Ltd, remarked ahead of the opening ceremony that with R&D centers and a European headquarters in Germany,has established comprehensive sales ...