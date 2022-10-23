Wolves - Leicester 0 - 4: gol e highlights (Di domenica 23 ottobre 2022) Importantissima vittoria del Leicester a Wolverhampton, in uno scontro salvezza che finisce 4 - 0 e toglie le Foxes dall'ultimo posto in classifica ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Il gesto di Vardy ai tifosi dei Wolves: è bufera in PremierWOLVERHAMPTON (INGHILTERRA) - Pazza domenica per Jamie Vardy , 35enne attaccante del Leicester che è andato a vincere 4 - 0 sul campo del Wolverhampton nella 12ª giornata di Premier League . Un successo prezioso (il secondo di fila) che consente alla squadra allenata da Brendan ... Wolves-Leicester 0-4: gol e highlights Gazzetta
Rodgers: Performances Across The TeamManager Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City’s aggressive stance was the catalyst behind their thumping 4-0 Premier League win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
