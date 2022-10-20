Sponsored by L'OCCITANE, Plastic Odyssey weighs anchor on a three-year journey (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) GENEVA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After six years of preparations, the ship Plastic Odyssey and its crew left the port of Marseille on October 1 for a three-year trip around the world. Their goal is to fight Plastic pollution at sea by acting at its source, meaning on land. 30 Stops of 3 Weeks Each on 3 Continents The Plastic Odyssey, a former oceanographic research ship turned into a laboratory to fight Plastic pollution, will make 30 stops of 3 weeks each on 3 continents over the course of 3 years: Mediterranean and Africa, South America, Southeast Asia. Each stop will be an opportunity to raise awareness among locals and train future recyclers with low-tech methods that are easy to implement and use, but also ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
