Alliance Magnesium Appoints New Chairman of the Board (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - DANVILLE, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Magnesium's main shareholders nominated Mr. Michel Combes as the company's new Chairman of the Board during a meeting on October 7th. Mr. Combes holds degrees from France's École Polytechnique and Université Paris-Dauphine. He started his career in 1980s as a financial executive and manager in the telecommunications industry, namely at France Télécom, before holding senior management positions at Vodafone and Alcatel-Lucent. He then moved to the United States to become CEO Sprint Corporation and manage its merger with T-Mobile. He was later appointed as CEO of SoftBank Group International, a position he held until 2022. Quote from Claude Delage, Alliance Magnesium's Executive Chairman of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alliance Magnesium Appoints New Chairman of the BoardDANVILLE, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Magnesium's main shareholders nominated Mr. Michel Combes as the company's new Chairman of the Board during a meeting on October 7 th . Mr. Combes holds degrees from France's École ...
