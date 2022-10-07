Meross Presa Smart Intelligente Italiana con Monitoraggio Energia ...Marco Pantani: i suoi cimeli in mostra a OmegnaEl Kun Agüero debutta nel metaverso con KuniverseNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND IN USCITA A DICEMBREPresentata Vantum, nuova Gaming ChairONE PIECE ODYSSEY: Il nuovo trailer Trailer di lancio per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IINVIDIA presenta tutte le novità gaming di ottobreBANDAI AUMENTA L’INVESTIMENTO IN LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTRed Bull Indie Forge: scelti i 5 videogame indipendenti finalistiUltime Blog

LaLiga and Dapper Labs Unveil "LaLiga Golazos" Digital Collectibles, Capturing the Epic Nature of LaLiga Action on the Pitch from 2005-Present (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) - Fans Can Register Now for LaLiga Golazos, with First Packs Featuring the Best from LaLiga's Fiercest Rivalries including ElClásico and Storied Derbies dropping on October 27 At launch, Ansu Fati, João Félix, Luka Modri? and Marc-André ter Stegen will Serve as Faces of the first fully Bilingual Digital Collectible Experience Developed by Dapper Labs MADRID and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, LaLiga and Dapper Labs Unveiled the name of their officially-licensed Digital collectible platform – LaLiga Golazos ...
Le partite di oggi, venerdì 7 ottobre 2022 - Calciomagazine

Craiova 20:00 RUSSIA PREMIER LEAGUE Ural - Khimki 16:30 SERBIA SUPER LIGA Radnik - Novi Pazar 17:00 SPAGNA LALIGA Osasuna - Valencia 21:00 SPAGNA LALIGA2 Gijon - Villarreal B 21:00 SUDAFRICA PREMIER ...

6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, LaLiga and Dapper Labs unveiled the name of their officially - licensed digital collectible platform - LaLiga Golazos - and the launch date of its closed beta and first drop, ... LaLiga 2022-2023: quando inizia, date e calendario  DAZN

Siviglia-Athletic Bilbao, il pronostico: ospiti in grande forma, attenzione al GOAL

L'Athletic Bilbao fa visita al Siviglia per l'ottavo turno de LaLiga: il pronostico pende leggermente dalla parte dei baschi, possibile GOAL ...

Almeria-Vallecano, il pronostico: ospiti in forma, suggestione 2

Ottavo turno de LaLiga che vede il match tra Almeria e vallecano, il pronostico: ospiti in forma, suggestione 2 ...
