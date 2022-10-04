Bold lip | il trend rossetto dell’autunno inverno 2022-2023 è audacia

Leggi su diredonna

(Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) Con l’arrivo delle stagioni più fredde, il make up si adegua alla temperatura e abbraccia così sfumature di colore più scure e intense. Per quanto riguarda il trucco delle labbra, ildi stagione è il “lip” ma in cosa consiste? Sostanzialmente si tratta delle labbra che diventano protagoniste assolute del make up grazie a colori scuri e avvolgenti, come il bordeaux o il rosso borgogna. Il finish è opaco e ricorda i tessuti vellutati e accoglienti dell’, come una calda copertina da stringere sul divano di casa. Se quest’estate quindi le labbra si erano tinte di colori vivaci e texture brillanti e lucide, insi torna in qualche modo alle “vecchie abitudini” e ai capisaldi del make up: il rosso, in tutte le sue varianti (chiare o scure, fredde o calde) rappresenta senza dubbio un evergreen che ...