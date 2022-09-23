Roger Federer giocherà la sua ultima partita, un doppio con Rafael ...The Elder Scrolls Online - la live per l’evento l'Eredità dei bretoni ...PICO 4 l’headset VR all-in-one leggero2N aggiorna il sistema operativo per soddisfare le priorità dei ...La patch 2.5 del PTR di Diablo II: Resurrected ora disponibileDreamWorks Dragons: Leggende dei Nove Regni disponibileHearthstone - Il Mini-set La Fauce è Uguale per Tutti“IL TALENTO DI MR. CROCODILE” IN JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION!GTA online: Dinka Kanjo SJ e Postlude ora disponibiliLoL Esports e Lil Nas X presentano STAR WALKIN - l'inno dei Mondiali ...Ultime Blog

Hithium Launches New Energy Storage Battery Innovations at RE+ 2022

Hithium Launches
(Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hithium") has this week celebrated a successful launch of its newest offerings in Battery product Innovations at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, USA. As one of Hithium's latest two game-changing batteries, the newly released cutting-edge 300Ah Prismatic Cell tailored for electric Energy Storage is capable of achieving "zero" loss in the first 3 three years of use1, with a long cycle life of 12,000cls and Energy efficiency of 95%. With further improved cycling times and highly-efficient Energy output, compared to Energy Storage system using 280Ah ...
