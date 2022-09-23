Hithium Launches New Energy Storage Battery Innovations at RE+ 2022 (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hithium") has this week celebrated a successful launch of its newest offerings in Battery product Innovations at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, USA. As one of Hithium's latest two game-changing batteries, the newly released cutting-edge 300Ah Prismatic Cell tailored for electric Energy Storage is capable of achieving "zero" loss in the first 3 three years of use1, with a long cycle life of 12,000cls and Energy efficiency of 95%. With further improved cycling times and highly-efficient Energy output, compared to Energy Storage system using 280Ah ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
