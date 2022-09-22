Die by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

BY-XM6 Mini: BOYA Announces A New Version of 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 BOYA is pleased to introduce the BY-XM6 Mini, an advanced and versatile 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System that expands on the success of the classic BY-XM6 Microphone series with a further improvement in portability. With the features of ultra-compact, stable signal transmission, and two-person shoots, it ensures that the crystal-clear sound can be captured and enables the audio to be collected and mixed together or into a separate channel. Furthermore, the transmitters can automatically pair with the receiver when turned on, and thanks to the ultra-compact design, they can be easily clipped to clothing without creating any sensation, providing users with a high-quality recording experience, especially during outdoor ...
