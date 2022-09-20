Rubix Foods Opens New First-Of-Its-Kind Innovation Center (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Collaborative Problem Solving Under One Roof Empowers Faster Concept-to-Commercialization JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Rubix Foods, a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food manufacturers, announced today the grand opening of its highly anticipated new Innovation Center. The 50,000-square-foot "facility of the future" is tailor-made to streamline and accelerate the Innovation process on behalf of the company's customers, which includes many of the world's most recognized food brands. "Here we have all the talent, technology and tools to deliver food Innovation from research to rollout, all under one roof at unparalleled speed – a fully commercialized formula ready in days rather than months," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trasmissione di potenza, Rubix cresce in Italia con la fusione di Petean Meccanica Plus
Rubix Foods Opens New First-Of-Its-Kind Innovation CenterCollaborative Problem Solving Under One Roof Empowers Faster Concept-to-CommercializationJACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubix ...
Rubix Foods launches Jacksonville Innovation CenterYou’ve likely tasted Rubix Foods products – and liked it. The Jacksonville-founded and headquartered company has worked with 70% of the top 150 restaurant chains in the U.S. and serves major ...
