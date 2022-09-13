ANNUNCIATI I TRACKMANIA GAMES ESPORTS Dungeons & Dragons - I Mostri del Multiverso disponibile in italianoMagic: The Gathering - Warhammer 40k Universes BeyondEA E KOEI TECMO INSIEME PER UN GIOCO DI CACCIACALL OF DUTY NEXT - COME VEDERE L'EVENTOFebbre nei bambini : Consigli e rimedi per abbassarlaFIFA 23 PRIMO SGUARDO ALLE VALUTAZIONI DEI GIOCATORIKingston annuncia IronKey Keypad 200 con crittografia hardwareTorna il Red Bull Factions - la speciale competizione di League of ...Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL: “Nuove carte drago” e “La tribù delle ...Ultime Blog

Infosys collaborates with Bpost Belgium Post to Improve Security for Postal Services Experiences

Infosys collaborates
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys collaborates with Bpost (Belgium Post) to Improve Security for Postal Services Experiences (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Infosys Cyber Next platform and Palo Alto Networks strengthen BPost's Security Posture as part of the cloud transformation journey BENGALURU, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced that it has collaborated with BPost (Belgium Post), a leading Postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for BPost's mail delivery and logistics Services. Even as the Postal Services industry is ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five - year Collaboration with Infosys to Co - innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services

With deep capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release, mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace ...

Infosys to Acquire Life Sciences Consulting and Technology Leader, BASE life science

Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments. BASE collaborates with leading software technology ...

Infosys collaborates with Bpost (Belgium Post) to Improve Security for Postal Services Experiences

Se ne era già parlato molto, con contorno di smentite. Ma ora arriva la conferma: slitterà ancora la consegna dell’ospedale San Cataldo, quello che dovrebbe essere il futuro Policlinico di Taranto. In ...

Tech Bytes: Infosys inks avionics deal with Spirit AeroSystems

This collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship between the two, during which Infosys has provided innovative design solutions for some of Spirit’s aerostructure programmes. As part ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys collaborates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys collaborates Infosys collaborates with Bpost Belgium