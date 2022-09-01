BATTERSEA POWER STATION OPENS FRIDAY 14 OCTOBER 2022 (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BATTERSEA POWER STATION announces today that it will open its doors to the public for the first time in history from FRIDAY 14thOCTOBER 2022. Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street, which runs from the south of the POWER STATION, between Frank Gehry's Prospect Place and Foster + Partners' BATTERSEA Roof Gardens to the new BATTERSEA POWER STATION Zone 1 Underground STATION, will also open on the same day. Simon Murphy, CEO at BATTERSEA POWER STATION Development Company (BPSDC), said: "It has taken a lot of hard work, determination, and the continued ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
√ L'ultimo concerto di Freddie Mercury con i Queen... tranne che per il tributo del 1992 a Wembley: un elicottero con le insegne del gruppo parte da Londra, sorvola il Tamigi e la leggendaria Battersea Power Station per atterrare nei pressi della ...
Nei sei mesi superati i livelli pre - Covid: Mango corre a doppia cifra e destina 120 milioni a tecnologia, logistica e negozi... nonché nel Regno Unito, in cui l'azienda ha in programma opening in location come il centro commerciale Battersea Power Station di Londra, e in Italia, con un ambizioso piano di espansione, ... Battersea Power Station sta per aprire l'Ascensore 109 nel suo camino London One Radio
Battersea belatedly powers back upAfter almost 40 years and billions of pounds, the redeveloped Battersea Power Station will finally open its doors to the public next month.The famous chimneys l ...
Your three-minute digest
