Halla Group Changes Corporate Name to HL Higher Life Group in Celebration of 60th Anniversary

Halla Group Changes Corporate Name to HL ("Higher Life") Group in Celebration of 60th Anniversary (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) - HL Group paving a new path with its leading affiliates HL Holdings, HL Mando and HL D&I Halla "Youthfulness is the call of our time. We will take a bold leap forward with our new young brands," said HL Group Chairman Chung Mong-won SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

