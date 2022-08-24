Aptean to Expand Global Apparel and Retail Software Offerings

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Planned purchase of Aptos' planning and PLM division adds new, cloud-based tools to's solutions for the fashion andspace ALPHARETTA, Ga. and ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Today,, aprovider of mission-critical enterprisesolutions, and Aptos, a leading provider oftechnology solutions, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement through whichwill acquire Aptos' planning and product lifecycle management division. The planned purchase will's cloud-basedfor the, luxury, fashion and specialtyindustries, and broaden its fashion and ...