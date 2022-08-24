DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM ARRIVA A ...NACON RIBADISCE LE SUE AMBIZIONI ALLA GAMESCOM 2022Turtle Beach Stealth 700 & 600 Gen 2 MAX sono in pre-orderTeamfight Tactics: aggiornamento LANDE DRACONICHE: REAMI INESPLORATIFARMING SIMULATOR 22 : NUOVO CONTENUTO “PUMPS N’ HOSESNovità per Battlefield 2042Oltre 20 milioni di giocatori per MultiVersusThe Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths disponibile Un posto al sole dal 29 Agosto nuovo orario. Inizierà alle 20.50Matteo Salvini e il post di Emis Killa : Ha ragione, vota Lega!Ultime Blog

Aptean to Expand Global Apparel and Retail Software Offerings

Aptean Expand
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Aptean to Expand Global Apparel and Retail Software Offerings (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) Planned purchase of Aptos' planning and PLM division adds new, cloud-based tools to Aptean's solutions for the fashion and Apparel space ALPHARETTA, Ga. and ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Today, Aptean, a Global provider of mission-critical enterprise Software solutions, and Aptos, a leading provider of Retail technology solutions, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement through which Aptean will acquire Aptos' planning and product lifecycle management division. The planned purchase will Expand Aptean's cloud-based Software Offerings for the Apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty Retail industries, and broaden its fashion and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Aptean to Expand Global Apparel and Retail Software Offerings

Le specie non indigene, dette anche aliene, comprendono animali e piante introdotte in luoghi al di fuori del proprio habitat naturale. Aliene, appunto. Possono divenire invasive per il fatto che, gli ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aptean Expand
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Aptean Expand Aptean Expand Global Apparel Retail