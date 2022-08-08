DIFC Launches First Global Family Business and Private Wealth Centre (Di lunedì 8 agosto 2022) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading Global financial Centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, announced the launch of the First Global Family Business and Private Wealth Centre (Centre) in the region and worldwide. DIFC is the First financial Centre in the world to create a unique offering at a time when an estimated AED3.67 trillion ($1 trillion) in assets will be transferred to the next generation in the Middle East during the next decade. The Centre will bring together Global Family-owned ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading Global financial Centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, announced the launch of the First Global Family Business and Private Wealth Centre (Centre) in the region and worldwide. DIFC is the First financial Centre in the world to create a unique offering at a time when an estimated AED3.67 trillion ($1 trillion) in assets will be transferred to the next generation in the Middle East during the next decade. The Centre will bring together Global Family-owned ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DIFC Launches First Global Family Business and Private Wealth CentreDIFC is the first financial centre in the world to create a unique offering at a time when an estimated AED3.67 trillion ( $1 trillion) in assets will be transferred to the next generation in the ...
DIFC launches global family business and private wealth centreDubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has launched the world’s first Global Family Business and ...
DIFC LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DIFC Launches