ATTWOOD IMPORT EXPORT LAUNCHES VECHAINTHOR BLOCKCHAIN SECURITY STICKER TO GUARANTEE AUTHENTICITY ON LUXURY BEVERAGES (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) NFC-enabled STICKER to verify origin and AUTHENTICITY of Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Terrazas and Moet & Chandon bottles with a simple scan of a smartphone SAN MARINO and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly fading, many economies are witnessing a sharp rebound in consumer demand, especially for high-quality, LUXURY goods. During this resurgence, the inefficiencies of traditional logistics models have become starker than ever, with cases of fraud skyrocketing, especially in developing economies. VECHAINTHOR, the world's leading Enterprise-grade public BLOCKCHAIN, was conceived specifically to resolve trust gaps in data. BLOCKCHAIN creates a level playing field where any party can review the claim of another independently, removing ...
With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly fading, many economies are witnessing a sharp rebound in consumer demand, especially for high-quality, luxury goods. During this resurgence, the ...

NFC-enabled sticker to verify origin and authenticity of Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Terrazas and Moet & Chandon bottles with a simple scan of a smartphone SAN MARINO and LAS VEGAS, Aug.
