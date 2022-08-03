MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES MVR TOUCHPRO™ : INCLUDES NEW MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MTS101 MONITOR WITH MVR™ DOCUMENTATION AND RECORDING SYSTEM (Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) New Patent Pending USB Powered MTS101 MONITOR Meets Increasing Demand for Location Flexibility in the OR PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MEDICAPTURE Inc., a leading manufacturer of MEDICAL imaging SYSTEMs and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TOUCHPRO™, the combination of a premium-quality MVR MEDICAL video RECORDING SYSTEM WITH a new MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MONITOR, the MTS101. One of the most scalable and highest performance SYSTEMs in the industry, the MVR TOUCHPro offers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MEDICAPTURE Inc., a leading manufacturer of MEDICAL imaging SYSTEMs and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TOUCHPRO™, the combination of a premium-quality MVR MEDICAL video RECORDING SYSTEM WITH a new MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MONITOR, the MTS101. One of the most scalable and highest performance SYSTEMs in the industry, the MVR TOUCHPro offers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES MVR TOUCHPRO™ : INCLUDES NEW MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MTS101 MONITOR WITH MVR™ DOCUMENTATION AND RECORDING SYSTEMMediCapture Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical imaging systems and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TouchPro™, the combination of a premium-quality MVR ...
MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES MVR TOUCHPROtm : INCLUDES NEW MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MTS101 MONITOR WITH MVRtm DOCUMENTATION AND RECORDING SYSTEMMediCapture Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical imaging systems and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TouchProtm, the combination of a premium-quality MVR ...
MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES