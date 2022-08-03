MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES MVR TOUCHPRO™ | INCLUDES NEW MEDICAL-GRADE | 10-INCH | MULTI-TOUCH MTS101 MONITOR WITH MVR™ DOCUMENTATION AND RECORDING SYSTEM

505 Games rivela la lineup che presenterà a Gamescom 2022EA SPORTS E LALIGA ANNUNCIANO UNA NUOVA PARTNERSHIPBattlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 1.2 della stagione 1F1 22 - AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO CIRCUITOPOCO C40 - per un'estate all'insegna dell’entertainmentNBA2K23: First Look TrailerGIOCHI E ACCESSORI NACON SARANNO ALLA GAMESCOM 2022Dayane Mello tutta nuda su Instagram ... Desnuda en cuerpoAnna Tatangelo in bikini fa impazzire il webSparatoria a Pescara : un morto e un feritoUltime Blog

(Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) New Patent Pending USB Powered MTS101 MONITOR Meets Increasing Demand for Location Flexibility in the OR PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MEDICAPTURE Inc., a leading manufacturer of MEDICAL imaging SYSTEMs and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TOUCHPRO™, the combination of a premium-quality MVR MEDICAL video RECORDING SYSTEM WITH a new MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MONITOR, the MTS101.  One of the most scalable and highest performance SYSTEMs in the industry, the MVR TOUCHPro offers ...
