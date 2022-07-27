London Fire Brigade Selects MSA Safety for New Breathing Apparatus Contract (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) MSA's M1 SCBA Supports London's Focus on Enhanced Firefighter Safety PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced it has been awarded a $9 million Contract from the London Fire Brigade to supply Firefighters with MSA's new M1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and telemetry technology. The Contract was formally awarded in early July, with equipment deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Today's announcement also represents the beginning of a multi-phase SCBA training and deployment process involving the Brigade's more than 4,500 Firefighters. The decision to upgrade ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
