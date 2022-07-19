Arriva il REACT-R Controller, nuovo pad progettato per XboxNuovo trailer di gioco per Way of the HunterStray RecensioneLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022: HOPEI Mkers e gli Exeed sono i campioni italiani del PG Nats di Rainbow ... LEGO fa rivivere l'iconico Atari 2600 in formato mattoncinoTower of Fantasy si mostra nel nuovo Character TrailerNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER HEROQUEST: AL VIA LE PREVENDITE DI FROZEN HORROR NZXT annuncia i monitor gaming Canvas 32QHD Curvo e 27QHDProposte Trust per creator e non soloUltime Blog

Dortmund | Haller ha un tumore | in Germania per curarsi

Dortmund Haller
L’attaccante ivoriano del Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller, 28 anni, è affetto da un tumore ai ...

Dortmund, Haller ha un tumore: in Germania per curarsi (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) L’attaccante ivoriano del Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller, 28 anni, è affetto da un tumore ai testicoli. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso club tedesco, aggiungendo che il giocatore ha lasciato il ritiro che i gialloneri stanno attualmente svolgendo in Svizzera per curarsi. «Un tumore ai testicoli è stato scoperto» dopo «approfondite visite mediche», spiega sul proprio Calcio e Finanza.
Tumore ai testicoli per Sebastien Haller/ Chi è l'attaccante del Borussia Dortmund

Haller ha un tumore: shock al Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund, Haller ha un tumore: in Germania per curarsi

Dramma scuote il mondo del calcio, l’attaccante del Dortmund Haller ha un tumore

