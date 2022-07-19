Dortmund, Haller ha un tumore: in Germania per curarsi (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) L’attaccante ivoriano del Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller, 28 anni, è affetto da un tumore ai testicoli. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso club tedesco, aggiungendo che il giocatore ha lasciato il ritiro che i gialloneri stanno attualmente svolgendo in Svizzera per curarsi. «Un tumore ai testicoli è stato scoperto» dopo «approfondite visite mediche», spiega sul proprio Calcio e Finanza. Leggi su calcioefinanza
Tumore ai testicoli per Sebastien Haller/ Chi è l'attaccante del Borussia DortmundDiagnosticato tumore ai testicoli a Sebastien Haller L'attaccante del Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller , è stato costretto a lasciare il ritiro in Svizzera per via di un tumore ai testicoli che gli è stato diagnosticato in questi giorni. A riportare la notizia è il club ...
Haller ha un tumore: shock al Borussia DortmundSebastien Haller ha un cancro ai testicoli. Lo ha annunciato il Borussia Dortmund, club che ha ingaggiato il 28enne attaccante ivoriano (uno dei pezzi pregiati del mercato estivo) prelevandolo dal'Ajax per ...
