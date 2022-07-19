Dortmund, Haller ha un tumore: in Germania per curarsi (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) L’attaccante ivoriano del Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller, 28 anni, è affetto da un tumore ai testicoli. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso club tedesco, aggiungendo che il giocatore ha lasciato il ritiro che i gialloneri stanno attualmente svolgendo in Svizzera per curarsi. «Un tumore ai testicoli è stato scoperto» dopo «approfondite visite mediche», spiega sul proprio Calcio e Finanza. Leggi su calcioefinanza (Di martedì 19 luglio 2022) L’attaccante ivoriano del BorussiaSebastien, 28 anni, è affetto da unai testicoli. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso club tedesco, aggiungendo che il giocatore ha lasciato il ritiro che i gialloneri stanno attualmente svolgendo in Svizzera per. «Unai testicoli è stato scoperto» dopo «approfondite visite mediche», spiega sul proprio Calcio e Finanza.

