AEW Dark 12.07.2022 (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati anche oggi tra cui uno valido per il torneo che porterà alla sfidante per il titolo femminile e un’altro per il titolo All Atlantic. Ecco i risultati: Miyu Yamashita batte Thunder Rosa Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) battono Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) Shawn Dean batte Conan Lycan The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) battono Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott Willow Nightingale batte Mila Moore Rohit Raju batte Baron Black Angelico batte Logan Laroux Dante Martin (w/Matt Sydal) batte Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) PAC (c) batte Shota Umino Leggi su zonawrestling
