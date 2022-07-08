FIFA 22: Summer Swaps. Tracker Gettoni Scambi Estivi 1 (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) EA Sports, tramite un breve comunicato, ha annunciato i Summer Swaps per la popolare modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Arrivano gli Scambi Estivi! Un nuovo programma Scambio Gettoni che ti consente di ottenere Gettoni da riscattare in cambio di premi. Puoi ottenere fino a 50 Gettoni Scambi Estivi 1 all’interno del gioco da ora fino al termine del programma, il 25 luglio. Accedendo a FUT e leggendo questo messaggio hai guadagnato il tuo primo gettone! Gli altri saranno disponibili completando vari obiettivi e Sfide Creazione Rosa, e due ti verranno offerti in un pacchetto nel negozio FUT durante la campagna Mutaforma. Lista Token Reid – Primo Gettone riscattabile accedendo a FUT. Disponibile ... Leggi su fifaultimateteam (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) EA Sports, tramite un breve comunicato, ha annunciato iper la popolare modalità22 Ultimate Team. Arrivano gli! Un nuovo programmache ti consente di ottenereda riscattare in cambio di premi. Puoi ottenere fino a 501 all’interno del gioco da ora fino al termine del programma, il 25 luglio. Accedendo a FUT e leggendo questo messaggio hai guadagnato il tuo primo gettone! Gli altri saranno disponibili completando vari obiettivi e Sfide Creazione Rosa, e due ti verranno offerti in un pacchetto nel negozio FUT durante la campagna Mutaforma. Lista Token Reid – Primo Gettone riscattabile accedendo a FUT. Disponibile ...

Pubblicità

ultimateteamit : *UPDATE* #FIFA22 #FUT22 #FUT Summer Swaps. Tracker Gettoni Scambi Estivi 1 - Disponibili due nuovi token! - DR__NEXT_CUP : RT @esy_2017: PODIO ESY NEXT CUP~ Summer Cup Tappa #3 ?? POSTO: @FinalWarriorsPS ?? POSTO: Siamo a Braghe ?? POSTO: @FutAndMeEsports @Happ… - pctransfermarkt : RT @esy_2017: PODIO ESY NEXT CUP~ Summer Cup Tappa #3 ?? POSTO: @FinalWarriorsPS ?? POSTO: Siamo a Braghe ?? POSTO: @FutAndMeEsports @Happ… - esy_2017 : PODIO ESY NEXT CUP~ Summer Cup Tappa #3 ?? POSTO: @FinalWarriorsPS ?? POSTO: Siamo a Braghe ?? POSTO:… - zazoomblog : FIFA 22 Summer Swaps – Scambi Estivi: gettoni e premi - #Summer #Swaps #Scambi #Estivi: -