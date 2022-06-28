Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton e Mark Strong nel thriller The Critic (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Ian <Strong>McKellenStrong>, <Strong>GemmaStrong> <Strong>ArtertonStrong> e <Strong>MarkStrong> Strong guidano un cast superbritannico per il period thriller The Critic, nel cast anche Romola Garai, Ben Barnes e Leslie Manville. Ian <Strong>McKellenStrong>, <Strong>GemmaStrong> <Strong>ArtertonStrong> e <Strong>MarkStrong> Strong guideranno il cast del period thriller The Critic, basato sul classico di Anthony Quinn Curtain Call. Nel cast anche Lesley Manville, Romola Garai, Ben Barnes e Alfred Enoch. ...Leggi su movieplayer
Pubblicità
Artamia : . . . ' . . . Falla il meglio che puoi Fai crescere la tua anima ...' 2006. Sir Ian McKellen - reads a letter: 'Mak… -
Serially, lo streaming TV per l'estateTra i protagonisti Jim Cavaziel , noto per il suo ruolo di John Reese in Person of Interest , e Ian McKellen , il celebre attore che ha vestito i panni di Gandalf ne " Il Signore degli anelli " e ...
Cinema Uno Estate 2016Bill Condon affida ad uno splendido Ian McKellen (già insieme in "Demoni e dei") il ruolo di questo inedito Sherlock Holmes ultranovantenne che si ritrova a fare i conti con il suo passato di uomo ... Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton e Mark Strong nel thriller The Critic Movieplayer.it
Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton e Mark Strong nel thriller The CriticIan McKellen, Gemma Arterton e Mark Strong guidano un cast superbritannico per il period thriller The Critic, nel cast anche Romola Garai, Ben Barnes e Leslie Manville. NOTIZIA di VALENTINA D ...
The Critic: Ian McKellen, Mark Strong, Ben Barnes e Gemma Arterton nel cast del filmIan McKellen, Mark Strong, Ben Barnes e Gemma Arterton sono tra gli interpreti di The Critic, thriller d'epoca basato su un romanzo di Anthony Quinn.
Ian McKellenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ian McKellen