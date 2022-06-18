THE SUN: ” Il Tottenham piomba su Osimhen. Offerta record in arrivo” (Di sabato 18 giugno 2022) Il Tottenham pronto a soffiare Victor Osimhen all’Arsenal. I Gunners si sono visti rifiutare un’Offerta iniziale di 51 milioni di sterline. Secondo quanto riporta il quotidiano britannico THE SUN, il Tottenham vuole l’attaccante del Napoli Victor Osimhen. Il 23enne nigeriano ha segnato 28 gol in 62 presenze. Oismhen è stato acquistato per quasi 70 milioni nel 2020. L’Arsenal, che cercava un giocatore per sostituire Lacazette, si è vista rifiutare dal patron De Laurentiis un’Offerta da 60 milioni di euro. I Gunners però non si arrendono, gli uomini di Mikel Arteta stanno ora considerando un’Offerta record da 86 milioni di sterline per arrivare a Victor Osimhen. Tuttavia, secondo il giornalista Lorenzo Amuso, Il ...Leggi su napolipiu
Seoul Semiconductor: The #1 in Patent Power Pre - empting the Future with 2nd Generation LED TechnologiesAs a result, our human body operates on a 24 - hour basis following the cycle of the sun. In the morning sunlight, the body releases the serotonin hormone to raise awareness. It releases the ...
