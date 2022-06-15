TEKKEN World Tour 2022 - registrazione aperta ai giocatoriPUBBLICATO IL DLC DI HEXTECH MAYHEM: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYFallout 76 | Aggiornamento “Tempra alla prova” disponibile ...La piccola Elena Del Pozzo non è stata rapita : la madre ha fatto ...Apex Legend Mobile - Disponibile un nuovo aggiornamentoApex Legends - Storie di Frontiera: Affari di famiglia”Trust riceve per il 2022 la medaglia d’argento di EcoVadisAssassin's Creed compie 15 anni e inizia oggi i festeggiamentiENTRA NEL MONDO DARK FANTASY DI WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTYEstate in sicurezza: con iotty la casa è a prova di ladroUltime Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY - RICHARD MCLAREN TO PRESENT FINAL PHASE OF BOXING INVESTIGATION

MEDIA ADVISORY
- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor RICHARD H. MCLAREN will announce the ...

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022)

Professor RICHARD H. MCLAREN will announce the FINAL PHASE of his INVESTIGATION into international BOXING at a live press conference as well as on a Zoom webcast on June 20, 2022. This FINAL PHASE of the INVESTIGATION examined the activity of the individuals involved in the management and administration of the AIBA during and after the presidencies of C.K. Wu and Gafur Rakhimov. He will also report on the use of AI in vetting referees and judges and on the results of a survey that canvassed the National Federations. Professor MCLAREN was appointed by the International BOXING Association (AIBA) in June 2021 to investigate possible irregularities in ...
