MEDIA ADVISORY - RICHARD MCLAREN TO PRESENT FINAL PHASE OF BOXING INVESTIGATION

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ProfessorH.will announce theof hisinto internationalat a live press conference as well as on a Zoom webcast on June 20, 2022. Thisof theexamined the activity of the individuals involved in the management and administration of the AIBA during and after the presidencies of C.K. Wu and Gafur Rakhimov. He will also report on the use of AI in vetting referees and judges and on the results of a survey that canvassed the National Federations. Professorwas appointed by the InternationalAssociation (AIBA) in June 2021 to investigate possible irregularities in ...