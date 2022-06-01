THE ULTIMATE, A ONE-OF-A-KIND COIN FROM THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT, SURPASSES $1.2 MILLION AT HEFFEL AUCTION (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) - OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The ROYAL CANADIAN MINT is delighted that The ULTIMATE, a one-of-a-KIND one-kilo pure platinum COIN, adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds FROM the famed Argyle mine, sold for $1,261,250.00 CAD (including Buyer's Premium), after heated bids were exchanged during a live AUCTION conducted by HEFFEL Fine Art AUCTION House (HEFFEL). This price SURPASSES pre-sale estimates of $700,000 to $900,000 CAD. This singular masterpiece of numismatic art was sold to an anonymous bidder on May 31, 2022, and set a new record for a COIN offered at AUCTION in Canada. HEFFEL and the MINT ...Leggi su iltempo
