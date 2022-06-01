Balaji Kumar joins Sonata Software as Chief Human Resources Officer (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) Balaji is a seasoned professional with extensive strategic, operational and governance experience in all aspects of HR Management BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that Balaji Kumar has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for HR function globally. Balaji will be based out of the Company's Corporate Office at Bangalore, India. In his last stint, Balaji was the Chief Human Resources Officer globally at L&T Infotech. Prior to that he has held senior HR positions at reputed companies like Larsen & Toubro ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
