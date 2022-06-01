SONIC FRONTIERS: TRAILER UFFICIALEVolvo ed Epic Games portano la visualizzazione fotorealistica nelle ...Hisense: una settimana ricca di sorpreseSfregiate con acido a Napoli : fermata la ziaGuerra Ucraina : In Russia sono in corso esercitazioni nucleariEvercade EXP - Announcement TrailerNintendo @ Fuorisalone 2022 - A casa ovunqueJURASSIC WORLD: IL DOMINIO I PRODOTTI PER AVVENTURE GIURASSICHEEA Sports F1 22 ridefinisce il weekend di garaEA ospiterà il campionato APEX LEGENDS Global Series Year 2 alle PNC ...Ultime Blog

Balaji Kumar joins Sonata Software as Chief Human Resources Officer

Balaji Kumar
Balaji is a seasoned professional with extensive strategic, operational and governance experience in ...

Balaji Kumar joins Sonata Software as Chief Human Resources Officer (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) Balaji is a seasoned professional with extensive strategic, operational and governance experience in all aspects of HR Management BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that Balaji Kumar has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for HR function globally. Balaji will be based out of the Company's Corporate Office at Bangalore, India. In his last stint, Balaji was the Chief Human Resources Officer globally at L&T Infotech. Prior to that he has held senior HR positions at reputed companies like Larsen & Toubro ...
