BioShock: The Collection gratis fino al 2 giugno (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) BioShock: The Collection è il gioco gratis che puoi scaricare fino al 2 giugno sullo store di Epic Games per PC Windows e dalle ore 17 del 2 giugno ti aspetta un altro gioco gratuito. Se ti sei perso le settimane in cui Epic regalava due giochi alla volta mi dispiace per te, non ti perdere altri regali da ora in poi così da poterti rifare di quanto perso finora. Giochi per PC gratis, elenco dalla A alla Z The Collection è una raccolta dei videogiochi sviluppata da Blind Squirrel Games e pubblicata da 2K Games. La raccolta presenta versioni aggiornate di BioShock, BioShock 2 e BioShock Infinite, con nuove trame e supporto per display e framerate a risoluzione più elevata. La ...Leggi su pantareinews
The 2009 survival horror game delivered an impactful story that pushed narrative games forward as a whole. It also spawned two sequels that looked to further that legacy.
