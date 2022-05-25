OBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliLegends of Runeterra: arriva la nuova espansione Erranti dei mondiCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II svelata la data di uscita FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - NUOVO DLC AGI PACKUltime Blog

Huion Unveils Inspiroy Giano G930L | Dramatically Powerful Bluetooth Pen Tablet

Huion, a leading supplier of digital drawing devices in the world, today launches an innovative Bluetooth pen Tablet, the Inspiroy Giano G930L. It will mark a leap forward for Huion's pen Tablets. With exceptional performance, Inspiroy Giano is one of the winners of the Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022, which will provide an unprecedented drawing experience for professional creators in illustration, animation, graphic design, industrial design, image editing, gaming, etc. Built for professionals Huion values user demand when developing new products. Inspiroy Giano is specially designed for professional ...
SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, a leading supplier of digital drawing devices in the world, today launches an innovative Bluetooth pen tablet, the Inspiroy Giano G930L. It will ...
