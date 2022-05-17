Mammotion Launches LUBA | the Next-Generation of Robotic Lawn Mower Technology to Redefine the Future of Lawn Maintenance

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a provider of innovative electrics tools, today announced the launch of, the company's first perimeter wire free robot. Designed specifically for residential use,is poised to revolutionize theofcareby replacing traditional gas-powered push and ride-ons, as well as existing robots requiring perimeter cables, through smart. With's commitment to shaping a more intelligent, efficient, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing solutions in innovative robots, ...